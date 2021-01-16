Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Isolated rain showers will be a threat through the early evening. Temperatures will be dropping, so some sleet and snow flakes may mix in. No significant accumulation is expected, especially on warm-ish roadways. It will clear overnight and become colder with lows ranging from 29 to 32 degrees. Winds out of the west at 10 mph will make it feel a bit brisk at times.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It will have a bit of a chilly start, but sunshine should develop early and stick with us for much of the day. 10 mph winds from the southwest will help push temperatures into the upper 40s, and maybe even 50 degrees, depending on how much sunshine we maintain. Some patchy afternoon clouds are likely. It will be a bit more cloudy with seasonable cold Sunday night, with lows right around 32 degrees.
