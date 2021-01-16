Winter storm warnings are traditionally issued when specific amounts of snow or ice are expected in a 12- or 24-hour window.

More recently, forecasters have been awarded more flexibility in issuing alerts based on impact. That means if a quick-hitting 5-inch snowstorm is set to strike New York City at rush hour on a Friday afternoon, meteorologists may have some wiggle room even if the corresponding 12-hour snowfall criterion isn’t met.

In areas accustomed to heavy snowfall, the thresholds for issuing a winter storm warning are generally higher; the opposite is true in regions that struggle with snow or don’t have the equipment to handle it.

AD

AD

The most common 12-hour snowfall bar to meet is 6 inches, a threshold that’s the case for most parts of the Northeast, Midwest, and north central U.S. That’s the case in cities like Minneapolis, Chicago, Indianapolis, Columbus, Boston, New York, parts of the Denver area and most of the northern Plains. Once one enters the Rockies, it’s more common to see 8, 9, or 10 inches as thresholds.

In the Sierra Nevada and Cascades, a foot or more has to fall in 12 hours to warrant a winter storm warning. That translates to snowfall rates of an inch per hour. A large swath of Utah also has the same requirements, as do the Rockies in western Colorado and Wyoming.

Dropping farther south where snow is a rarity, thresholds diminish quickly. Washington, Baltimore, and Philadelphia require 5 inches in 12 hours. In Dallas-Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, Richmond and Los Angeles County, it’s 4 inches in 12 hours. Nashville and Raleigh only need 3 inches.

AD

AD

Then we get to palm tree territory. Houston, New Orleans, Jackson, Birmingham, Huntsville, Atlanta and Charleston all only need 2 inches to receive a winter storm warning. For South Texas and north Florida, a mere inch.

In the past, wind chill advisories have been issued in South Florida for temperatures in the mid-40s.

And if you really want to get crazy, saunter on down to South Florida — a half inch of snow would spur a warning. That said, none has ever been issued by the four offices there; the Weather Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico has never issued a winter storm warning either — or forecast snow anywhere on the island, for that matter. (Rumor has it that snow was brought to San Juan via aircraft in the early 1950s as part of celebrations surrounding Three Kings Day.)

It did snow once on record in the Miami suburbs during a historic cold wave on Jan. 19, 1977. Snow flurries fell in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties during the morning commute, sparking frenzy among Floridians.

The Weather Service can also issue warnings for freezing rain events when ice is forecast to be a major hazard. For just about everyone in the Lower 48, a quarter-inch of glaze or greater is required. In New England, where major ice storms occur every few years, it’s a half-inch.

AD

AD

Unsurprisingly, along the coast in southern California and on the Florida Peninsula, a hundredth of an inch would net a warning.