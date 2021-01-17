AD

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Some patchy frost early melts away with the morning light and we’re looking at a pretty nice day for mid-January. Lots of morning sun helps boost morning temperatures through the 30s, on their way toward highs in the upper 40s to near 50, even with some increasing afternoon clouds. Winds from the southwest are a bit breezy at times, around 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph, but overall there’s little to complain about weather-wise, other than the lack of snow... Confidence: High

AD

Tonight: An upper-level disturbance sweeping through this evening and overnight turns skies partly to mostly cloudy with a stray rain or snow shower possible. Most of the night should be dry, though, with a light wind from the southwest and lows falling to the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: High

AD

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Second verse, same as the first. Almost. Can’t rule out a stray morning rain or snow shower with some lingering clouds. But we should trend toward mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Winds become more noticeable as well, increasing to around 15 mph from the west-northwest with gusts to near 25-30 mph at times. Those winds add a bit of a chill, though we should still see highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies remain through the evening and overnight as high pressure begins to take hold. Winds lighten up after the sun goes down and we’ll see some more widespread frost as lows drop back to the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead