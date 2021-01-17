Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Overcast skies will eventually give way to patches of clear sky overnight. Temperatures should be similar to last night’s, with lows of about 30 to 32 degrees. Winds will become lighter as well, settling around 5 mph from the southwest.
Tomorrow (Monday): Skies should end up a bit brighter than Sunday’s, but the trade-off will be a chillier wind. Highs should top out in the mid-40s, but winds out of the west at 15 to 20 mph will make it feel cooler. Mostly clear, with calmer winds in the evening and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
