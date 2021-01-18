Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): It’s a rather brisk day in the wake of a passing disturbance. Highs reach the low to mid-40s with winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with some higher gusts. Wind chills mostly hold in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s a cold, clear, starry night as winds gradually ease. Lows range from the 20s to near 30. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Plenty of sunshine and a fairly pleasant mid-winter day. Highs reach the mid- to upper 40s, with not much wind. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and seasonably cold with lows in the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday, Inauguration Day, is partly sunny and blustery. Highs are only near 40 and it feels colder with the wind. Mostly clear and cold Wednesday night with lows in the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday and Friday are both quiet days with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid- to upper 40s may feel a bit colder with a bit of a breeze. Lows at night are in the 20s to near 30 both nights. Confidence: Medium-High