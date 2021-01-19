Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny and warmer than Monday, with highs ranging in the mid- to upper 40s. Winds are lighter, too, from the southwest at just 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Some clouds, with lows ranging from the mid-20s in the suburbs to the low 30s mainly in the city. Light winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday; Inauguration Day): Colder conditions thanks to a cold frontal passage that will bring a mixed sky cover. Stronger winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph will make the highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s feel like the upper 20s and low 30s. We even have a chance for a stray snow flurry, especially north and west of the city. At noon, the timing of the swearing-in on the west steps of the Capitol, temperatures are expected to be around 40 to 42 degrees with partly cloudy skies and gusty winds. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clearing and colder as lows drop into the 20s and winds diminish. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Thursday and Friday should bring partly sunny skies as highs hit the mid-40s. Partly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the 30s, but colder under clearer skies Friday night with lows ranging through the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend runs a bit colder, but we should still see partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs run up to around 40 degrees with lows in the 20s. Confidence: Medium