Any fire that ignites between Tuesday and Wednesday amid the windstorm could spread rapidly and exhibit “extreme fire behavior,” the National Weather Service forecast office in Los Angeles warned. Utility companies in Northern and Southern California have preemptively cut power to thousands in an effort to avoid having their equipment light a deadly blaze, as has happened in recent years.

Southern California Edison, the main utility serving the L.A. metro area, is considering cutting power to about 270,000 customers, depending on how the situation unfolds.

Already, wind gusts in Northern California have increased, with a gust to 64 mph recorded in Oakland near daybreak local time, while mountain locations in the Sierras saw winds at their summits whipping at more than 100 mph. Yosemite National Park is closed due to the high winds and associated damage to trees and park infrastructure.

According to PowerOutage.us, about 190,000 customers are without power across California due to the high winds, a number expected to grow throughout the day.

The culprits for the strong winds are two low-pressure areas, which are swirls of counterclockwise circulating air, sliding from north to south across Central and Southern California. Accompanied by strong winds in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, these lows are combining and taking up residence over the Pacific to the southwest of Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, high-pressure building into the Great Basin is yielding a tight contrast in air pressure across the Southwest. Since air flows from high to low pressure (in an ultimately futile attempt to equalize pressure differences), this creates a rapid flow of air from land to sea through California, generating what are known as Santa Ana winds.

Some of the strongest winds in the L.A. area are expected in the higher elevations of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, where the topography will help accelerate wind speeds to as high as 90 mph, according to the Weather Service. However, even downtown Los Angeles could see winds gusting to 65 mph at times on Tuesday and into the night.

For a region already dealing with a devastating coronavirus pandemic and widespread stay-at-home orders, power outages — both planned and storm damage-related — could be even more disruptive than usual.

Rare January wildfire threat

The L.A. metro area is under a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, due to a combination of high winds and low humidity. This is the second-worst category of fire weather risk. While January is typically not wildfire season, there is a history of large blazes occurring during Santa Ana wind events such as this one. In addition, vegetation in Southern California is unusually dry right now, since this weather system is striking right after a heat wave set record high temperatures.

Now, temperatures are much lower, as this wind event is bringing cooler air, and this might help mitigate the fire risk somewhat. Humidity levels are slightly above what is typically seen in a critical fire risk event, but the winds plus the dry vegetation are enough to justify the risk category, the Weather Service said in an online forecast discussion.

There’s even a considerable wildfire risk in parts of wetter Northern California, which has seen more rain and mountain snow but not much precipitation in the past couple of weeks. Due to the strong winds and fire threat, Pacific Gas & Electric, which has been blamed for some of the state’s deadliest and most destructive fires in the past several years, has implemented rare midwinter preemptive power cutoffs in some parts of Northern California.

The devastating 2020 wildfire season, which was the state’s worst in history, has simply continued into 2021, much as the coronavirus pandemic has. Significant and steady rounds of precipitation are needed to alleviate deepening drought conditions across the state and avoid more fires.