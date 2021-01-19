Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Skies are mostly clear this evening, with mainly high clouds floating by. Overnight they’ll thicken a bit, perhaps to mostly cloudy at times. As we get past midnight some snow flurries or snow showers are possible. It’s not impossible that a spot or two gets a quick dusting on grassy surfaces. Lows dip to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds out of the northwest become gusty toward morning.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some conversational snowflakes remain possible in the morning. There could still be a brief whitening of grassy spots. Over time, skies turn clearer as winds crank up. Temperatures are mainly within a few degrees of 40 for highs. Winds out of the northwest may blow as high as 20 mph or so, with gusts near 40 mph.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Spring is coming: We’re turning the corner. At least as far as daily temperature averages go. Washington bottoms out at 35.7 degrees in mid-January. We’re moving back up. Today’s 35.8 degrees rises to 36.7 degrees by Feb. 1, and then by March 1 it’s 42.2.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.