Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: The bubbly clouds of the day dissipate with sunset. Overnight, mostly clear. Lows range from the low 20s in the coldest spots north and west to the upper 20s in the city. Winds diminish quite a bit after dark, becoming light and variable overnight.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Sunshine is nearly wall-to-wall, which equates to a darn nice day in January. Warmer winds from the southwest help pump high temperatures to and past 50. They’ll gust around 20 mph at times.
See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Tropical snow: Add Hawaii to the list of places that has seen more snow than us lately. A couple inches accumulated on the highest peaks of the volcanoes on the Big Island. While it’s not too infrequent to see snow in Hawaii, it’s always something to see.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.