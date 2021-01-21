Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): A weak storm is passing far to our south but will probably fling some clouds our way during the morning hours before pulling away, resulting in a mainly clear afternoon. Breezes from the southwest should be mainly light but with an occasional gust to 20 mph. Highs top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Tonight: Clear skies and light west winds allow temperatures to drop off quickly. Overnight lows fall to the mid-to-upper 20s (lower 30s downtown). Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend ...

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunny skies quickly melt away any frost. A few clouds pop up midday as a weak storm passes well to our north. West winds pick up as the day progresses with gusts to 25 mph. Highs hold in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Stars and a waxing moon are easy to view with minimal clouds. Moderate northwest winds make lows in the 20s bracing. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday has the feel of a real winter day. Despite sunshine, brisk winds from the north and highs only in the mid- to upper 30s make long strolls less enticing. Winds calm overnight, allowing lows to drop to the midteens to near 20, with low to mid-20s downtown. Confidence: High

AD

AD

Sunshine should hold through most of Sunday, with some high clouds increasing late. Winds abate but highs still struggle to do better than upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds increase overnight, with the possibility of a little light snow or mixed precipitation. Lows are mainly in the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: Medium

Monday brings a chance of snow, mixed precipitation or rain, although the bulk of the precipitation may hold off until the night. Depending on how deep the cold air layer is and how long it holds will determine whether the bulk of the precipitation falls as snow, ice or rain. Highs on Monday will probably hover in the 30s. The precipitation could continue into Tuesday but lots of details are still to be worked out on the timing of this storm system and its precipitation-type evolution. Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.