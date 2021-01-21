Through tonight: Skies will be mainly clear and winds light. It won’t be nearly as cold as last night, with temperatures dipping to a range between the mid-20s and mid-30s for lows.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): It will be another mild day ahead of a cold front that will change things this weekend. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny as highs reach the mid-40s to near 50. Winds will be from the west around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts near 20 or 25 mph.
See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Winter? We haven’t seen much winter yet. Running almost five degrees above normal this month in Washington, winter is so far in the Top 10 warmest on record. But things may change. In addition to the winter storm threats on the horizon, it seems we’re on the cusp of a consistently colder pattern.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.