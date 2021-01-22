Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Skies start sunniest in the morning hours. Clouds may start increasing by midday. High temperatures in the mid-40s to 50 degrees seem a good bet. More sun and we could add a couple of degrees. Wind chills stay at least five degrees below what the thermometer reads at any given time, as winds shift from the southwest to northwest, gusting midday into the afternoon near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Breezes slacken a little, blowing out of the northwest below 10 mph. A few gusts near 20 mph are possible. Sky conditions remain hard to pin down with high confidence, but generally partly cloudy conditions look probable. Low temperatures are in the low to mid-20s. Bundle up! Wind chills head into the teens. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Very cold thermometer and wind-chill readings. Sunshine is negated by brisk northwest winds averaging near 20 mph at times, with a couple of gusts above 30 mph possible. High temperatures are really going to struggle to get to the low to mid-30s. Perhaps a few readings in the upper 30s south of town. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Northwest winds slowly but steadily calm into the predawn hours. With an atmosphere less mixed by wind, temperatures actually fall more quickly into the midteens to mid-20s downtown. Skies are partly cloudy. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Our sunniest hours may prove to be in the morning, but overall it should be a fairly bright day even with increasing clouds during the afternoon. West-northwest breezes feel relatively calm at 5-10 mph. High temperatures should end up at least in the mid-30s to around 40 degrees. If clouds don’t arrive until nighttime, we can perhaps add a few degrees onto our high temperatures. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clouds quickly increase, even if delayed a bit. As we get into the late-evening and especially the early-morning hours, a bit of light snow or mixed precipitation becomes possible (20 to 30 percent chance). Around the Beltway and perhaps much of the Interstate 95 corridor, the freezing (32-degree) line may hover. Colder upper 20s are possible north and west of town, milder mid-30s south and east. Confidence: Low

A mix of wintry precipitation is possible Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures generally stuck in the 30s. Snow, ice and rain are all possible and any rain/snow line may fluctuate widely. Areas north and west of town have better chances for frozen precipitation, while south and east of town have a higher likelihood of rain. Other details still to be ironed out include timing, duration and amounts of precipitation. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

