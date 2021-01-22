Monday and Tuesday storm

The storm on Monday and Tuesday offers the potential for some iciness, especially in our colder areas well north and west of the District. Toward the Shenandoah Valley and parts of northern and western Maryland, a more significant ice storm is possible. While some patchy iciness can’t be ruled out in the immediate Washington area, more of a cold, liquid rain is most probable.

The models have come into decent agreement about the track of this storm, taking the low pressure center from the Southern Plains into the Ohio Valley. That’s not a track that is likely to produce significant snowstorm across the area as it draws milder air into the region from the south. Instead, it is one that favors a wintry mix north and west of the city while offering mostly rain in areas to the south and east.

Most models predict the onset of precipitation Monday afternoon, when temperatures will be above freezing, meaning rain and sleet in most areas with wet as opposed to icy roads. If the precipitation starts a little earlier, it might mean more potential for slippery spots in our colder areas.

The bulk of the precipitation is expected between late Monday afternoon and predawn Tuesday, before ending early Tuesday morning. Temperatures could fall some on Monday evening, introducing the possibility of icy spots especially in our colder areas.

The latest American (GFS) model forecasts an extended period of sleet and freezing rain across areas north and west of the District Monday evening but plain rain to the south and southeast.

The Canadian model is a little colder and offers the potential for even the city to get a period of sleet or wet snow as temperature cool Monday night before precipitation flips to freezing rain and rain early Tuesday.

The European model calls for mostly a rain event in all but the northern Shenandoah Valley and north central and western Maryland (mostly west of Frederick), where it forecasts freezing rain and sleet.

We still favor a mostly-rain event for the city and areas to the south and east based on the storm track, but not with an inordinate amount of confidence. To the north and west, we do think some icing is possible, with locations in Loudoun, northern Montgomery, and Frederick counties (and places to the north and west) most prone to slipperiness.

We’ll be watching the temperatures closely as we get into range of the high-resolution models this weekend as they typically better capture cold air that can seep into the region from the north (via cold air damming). If temperatures are a little colder than currently projected by models, some icing could affect areas close to Washington on the north and west side.

Thursday’s snow potential

If you’re looking for snow, the Thursday event remains the system with the most potential but it’s also possible it misses to the south and southeast.

A key factor giving this later system more potential is that we will be deeper in the cold air with a strong cold high-pressure system parked to our north. Such a strong high pressure zone is a double-edged sword for snow because it can suppress a storm to the south but, if the storm manages to come far enough north, it can help draw in Atlantic moisture while also supplying cold air.

The American and European models have waffled in their forecasts for this storm. On Thursday, each predicted a fairly significant snowstorm. Then last night, they backed off, keeping the storm to the south. However, the Canadian model last night still hit us with a significant snowstorm. Such waffling is expected at such long time ranges, especially in this pattern.

The latest version of the Canadian model from this morning offers a moderate snowstorm, and the potential for around 6 inches, but the European shows it mostly missing to the south with maybe a dusting in the area. The American model forecast is caught in between showing a couple inches.

The American modeling system, taking into account its entire group of simulations, gives us about a 40 percent chance of ending up with 3 inches or more Thursday into Friday.