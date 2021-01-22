The best conditions, though, will be found another hour or two to the west in West Virginia, western Maryland and southwest Pennsylvania. In these areas along the Allegheny Front, skiers and snowboarders will be treated to packed powder conditions after a fresh blanket of natural snow over the past week. New snowfall totals since last Friday include:

17 inches at Hidden Valley in southwest Pennsylvania

15 inches at Canaan Valley, Timberline and Snowshoe in West Virginia

15 inches at the White Grass Ski Touring Center in West Virginia (for cross-country skiing)

11 inches at Seven Springs in southwest Pennsylvania

Several area resorts indicate a surge in visitor numbers this winter, so be sure to make lift ticket reservations in good time. Hitting the slopes has been a huge release for people who have been cooped up at home because of the pandemic and are looking for something safe to do.

“Our guests have expressed incredible appreciation and gratitude for the conditions so far this season,” said Alex Moser, director of marketing and communications at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. “They are so happy to have something to do outdoors.”

Take advantage of the solid conditions this weekend, because there is freezing rain in the forecast for early next week.

SlopeCast

Capital Weather Gang’s rating of the skier experience on a scale from 0 to 10.

High-country: 8/10 (skipping lunch, excellent)

Front-range: 5/10 (run of the mill, average)

(SlopeCast categories: 0-2, chilling in the lodge or poor; 3-4, at least we’re making turns or below average; 5-6, run of the mill or average; 7-8, carving up the slopes or good; 9-10, skipping lunch/powder time or excellent)

Slope conditions

Weekend forecast

A cold front sweeping through the Mid-Atlantic on Friday means very chilly weather this weekend, with many areas staying below freezing for the duration. This means great snow-making conditions, so bring your goggles. On Saturday, bundle up as the combination of strong winds (gusts up to 30 mph) and low temperatures will produce wind chills in the single digits and even below zero in the high country, and in the single digits and teens in the front range.

Saturday looks to be sunny, while clouds increase a bit Sunday. A little light snow could develop at high-country resorts late Sunday.

High-country resorts

Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy with morning lows near 10 degrees and afternoon highs near 20.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with light snow possible in the afternoon. Morning lows near 10, afternoon highs near 30.

Front-range resorts

Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy with morning lows near 20 and highs near 32.