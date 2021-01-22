Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: A strong cold front pushes through the region. With it, winds kick up from the northwest. There could be a snow shower or two blowing in from the northwest late at night. Lows range across the 20s, with winds making it feel more like the teens late and into the morning.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): The kind of day that looks much better than it feels. If you’re out early, it’s especially biting. We’ll see lots of sun, but other than that it’s full-on winter. Highs mainly end up in the mid-30s, which could be upper 30s in the city. Given strong northwest winds, gusting to 30 or even 40 mph, wind chills are a good 10 or more degrees below the air temperature.
Sunday: Clouds are more numerous, so we’ll call it partly cloudy for now. A couple showers (perhaps mixed with sleet or snow, especially northwest) could arrive around sunset. Winds are turning to come from the south over time. See more on the winter storm potential early week as well as a follow-up system later week.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.