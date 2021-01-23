Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): It’s very sunny. And also very chilly. Gusty northwest winds keep the sunshine from doing much to warm us up. Highs reach the mid-30s in general, which could be closer to upper 30s in the city and some spots south or east. It feels more like 20s, after teens in the morning, when factoring in wind chills. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are a risk in the midday and afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds lose a little oomph with sunset, but they continue to blow through the night. Under mainly clear skies, temperatures are in the 20s for lows and are feeling more like teens late at night. Northwest winds gust to around 20 or 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): At least partial sunshine in the morning gives way to increased clouds through the day. It’s more peaceful than today, as far as winds go. Highs are near 40. A few spits of rain, sleet or snow are possible late. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Other than the small chance of a quick and inconsequential wintry mix shower in the evening, the night should be largely dry. Lows are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We start Monday with lots of clouds and seasonably chilly temperatures. Precipitation arrives during the midday or afternoon, although it may be light and scattered at first. Given high temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40, precipitation should mainly be in the form of rain, although some wintry mix and a dusting or so is possible to start. Confidence: Low-Medium

As light to occasionally moderate rain continues into the night, temperatures fall to near or below freezing, mainly north and west of the city, which promotes some freezing rain and icing as one heads north or west. Confidence: Low-Medium

Clouds probably remain numerous into Tuesday. It’s breezy as well, and there could be a passing rain or snow shower. High temperatures rise to right around 40. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

