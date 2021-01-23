The potential storm on Thursday is generating a lot of chatter on social media because the American (GFS) model forecasts it to be a powerhouse that produces a lot of snow. But the European model, which is on average the most accurate, is far less enthused about the storm’s potential.

Let’s discuss Monday’s event first.

A wintry mix Monday afternoon and night

This appears to be a nuisance to moderate winter weather event, depending where you live. Our typical colder areas north and west of the Beltway and especially north and west of Leesburg, Gaithersburg, and Columbia, have the highest chance of seeing some accumulation of frozen precipitation and icy roads.

Inside the Beltway and especially to the south and east, little or no accumulation of frozen precipitation is expected, and roads should remain mostly wet.

All of this said, if it’s just a degree or two colder, it would make for an icier forecast throughout the region. On the flip side, if it’s a degree or two warmer, mostly rain would fall everywhere (except toward the Shenandoah Valley and Mason Dixon line).

Here’s how we see the event evolving:

Monday afternoon (noon to 6 p.m.): Rain develops southwest to northeast, possibly mixed with snow and sleet, especially in our colder areas. Little or no accumulation of frozen precipitation. Temperatures should be in the mid-to-upper 30s (near 40 in southern Maryland) in the afternoon, falling back to the low-to-mid 30s (upper 30s in southern Maryland) by evening.

Monday evening (6 p.m. to midnight Tuesday): Mixed precipitation changes to freezing rain in our colder areas north and west of the Beltway. A glaze possible. Elsewhere, mostly a cold rain falls. Temperatures range from 30 to 32 in our colder areas to 33 to 35 elsewhere (except upper 30s in southern Maryland).

Tuesday morning (midnight to 6 a.m.): Freezing rain slowly tapers off in our colder areas, while rain ends elsewhere. Temperatures hold steady between 30 and 35 degrees (except upper 30s in southern Maryland).

The period of greatest concern is Monday evening into the early morning hours on Tuesday in our colder areas where a combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain could cause an icy glaze on untreated sidewalks and roads. Freezing rain could also build up a bit on trees and power lines but we don’t expect enough to cause power issues at this time.

Why such limited snow prospects? The track of the storm towards the Ohio Valley will draw southerly wind northward raising temperatures above freezing several thousand feet above the ground melting snowflakes.

Thursday storm

Questions remain whether a storm system approaching from the south will come far enough north to give us snow Thursday. There are a few possibilities: 1) strong high pressure to the north keeps the storm suppressed to the south, 2) the high pressure relaxes enough for the storm to come north and hammer us, or 3) something in between.

Both the European and UKMET models keep the storm suppressed far enough south to pretty much keep us dry instead of snowy. Alternatively, American and Canadian models advertise the possibility of a significant snowstorm.

As an illustration of the differences between the modeling, the American modeling system shows about a 50 percent chance of at least 3 inches of snow in the 24 hours ending Thursday night whereas the European modeling system offers less than a 10 percent chance.

The differences in the modeling systems are reflected in their forecasts for the track of the storm. Most of the simulations in the American modeling system develop the storm close to the Mid-Atlantic coast which allows it to generate snow in our region whereas the European modeling system forecasts the storm to pass far enough to the south and southeast so that precipitation mostly misses.