Through tonight: Gusty winds will continue for the next few hours, but they will ease up eventually this evening. With clear skies and calmer winds, temperatures will drop off rather efficiently, especially as the winds become calmer overnight. Outlying and sheltered locations will drop into the teens, with temperatures in ranging from 20 to 24 degrees inside the Beltway and downtown. A slight wind chill will make it feel even colder.

Tomorrow (Sunday): It will be a crisp start to the day, but temperatures should end up a few degrees warmer than Saturday. Mostly sunny skies early will give way to increasing cloudiness by afternoon. Highs will top out right around 40 degrees, with just a light southwest wind. Clouds will increase even more Sunday night and some spotty mixed precipitation may break out late. Lows will range from 25 to 30 degrees.

Do we break the streak? The streak I am referring to is the current 720-day stretch where the temperatures at Reagan National has failed to fall below 22 degrees. It’s going to be a close call tonight, but there is a chance! Skies will be clear and the wind should die down enough to allow for some pretty efficient radiational cooling to occur. And another additional supporting factor is just how dry the air is right now. Dew points are close to zero regionwide and they won’t increase very much overnight, which will give the air temperature enough “space” so to speak to drop off.