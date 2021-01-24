Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Well, there’s much less wind today, so that’s good. We still awake to frigid temperatures in the upper teens to mid-20s. Skies should feature a mix of clouds and sun as high pressure gradually drifts away. Highs remain on the chilly side, only reaching near 40, with a late-afternoon flurry possible. Winds are light (around 5-10 mph) and variable in direction. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Could see a few evening flurries as skies turn mostly cloudy through the overnight. Lows drop to the upper 20s to low 30s with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Clouds lower and thicken during the morning as a system approaches from the southwest and temperatures climb a few degrees into the mid-30s. We’ll see precipitation arrive from southwest to northeast late morning into early afternoon (around 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), most likely a mix of rain, sleet and snow (except mostly rain in Southern Maryland). Most of the area should be a little above freezing during the afternoon with little or no accumulation on roads and sidewalks. But Loudoun, Frederick and Carroll counties could be just cold enough for some icy spots to develop on untreated surfaces. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: As we get into the evening, a combination of mainly sleet and snow could start to accumulate on roads and sidewalks, especially in our colder areas north and west of the Beltway, but a little accumulation is even possible inside the Beltway. The chance of measurable snow/sleet decreases heading south and east of the Beltway, with still mostly plain rain in Southern Maryland. Snow/sleet potential ranges from a trace to around an inch or two (we’ll try to fine-tune that later today). Precipitation should transition to mainly freezing rain (north and west of the Beltway) and rain (inside the Beltway and to the south and east) overnight as lows dip to the low 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

The rain and freezing rain should taper off by early Tuesday morning and any icy spots should melt away as morning temperatures rise through the 30s. An isolated shower or two remains possible into the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies, with highs warming back into the low-to-mid 40s as a light breeze from the northeast keeps it feeling just a bit raw. Partly to mostly cloudy skies persist Tuesday night with lows falling to the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A light wind from the north keeps the colder air entrenched on Wednesday, again limiting highs to the low-to-mid 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

We’re tracking the chance of a winter storm Wednesday night into Thursday. Significant snow is on the table, but it’s too soon to say whether it will be a big hit, a big miss, or something in between. More to come... Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

