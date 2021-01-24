Through tonight: Clouds thicken this evening, and skies will be overcast overnight. Just a slight chance of a stray flurry or two because dew points are still running low. Cloud cover will moderate temperatures a bit, with lows ranging from 30 to 32 degrees.
Tomorrow (Monday): No problems expected in the morning. Precipitation breaks out sometime after 3 p.m., probably starting as light rain before changing to a sleet/snow mix. Mixed precipitation will continue to fall lightly through midnight, probably changing back to light rain overnight. High temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s. Accumulations in the D.C. metro area will be mostly confined to grassy surfaces. Some colder and elevated areas may see some roadway accumulation after sunset. Evening lows will be a few degrees above freezing.
