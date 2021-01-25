Express forecast

Today: Rain or mix develops late in the afternoon. Highs: 34 to 39.

Tonight: Wintry mix and rain. Lows: 30 to 35.

Tomorrow: Morning drizzle, drying out in the afternoon. Highs: 35 to 40.

A wintry mix is expected to hit D.C. beginning on Jan. 25. Capital Weather Gang's Matthew Cappucci tells us what to expect in the coming days. (The Washington Post)

Forecast in detail

It’s a wintry week but it remains to be seen how much snow there is to show for it. Today’s storm brings a mixed bag of precipitation starting this afternoon and continuing tonight. The chance for accumulation of snow and ice and slick roads increases as you head north and northwest of Washington this evening and overnight. We catch a breather late Tuesday into Wednesday before another storm approaches from the south. It could be a snow producer but may end up missing us. Another chance of wintry precipitation may come along Sunday.

AD

AD

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): Cloudy and cold as afternoon high temperatures only reach the mid-30s to around 40. During the late afternoon, rain develops, which may mix with and change to sleet and snow in our colder areas (north and west of the city) as darkness settles in. Temperatures fall back to the low to mid-30s by dark. Winds are light from the east. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: A period of snow and/or sleet is likely in our colder areas during the evening and is even possible in the immediate area for a time. In our milder areas to the south and east, rain is likely, possibly mixed with sleet and snow. The mix of precipitation probably transitions to freezing rain in our colder areas after midnight, and plain rain elsewhere. The coverage and intensity of precipitation tends to ease as the night wears on as temperatures hover around 30 in our colder areas and closer to 35 into southern Maryland.

Snow and sleet accumulation, before the transition to freezing rain and rain, ranges from around a coating in the immediate area to 1 to 3 inches in our far northern suburbs. A light glaze of ice is possible on top of the snow and sleet in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

AD

AD

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Spotty light rain and drizzle (and freezing rain/drizzle in our colder areas) early in the morning gradually tapers off. We should start to dry out in the afternoon, although clouds may be hard to shake. It’s rather raw, with highs reaching 35 to 40. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies remain mostly cloudy through the evening, though we may start to see a few breaks after midnight. Lows range from 30 to 35. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Tranquil and seasonably chilly weather on Wednesday and we’ll see at least partial sunshine return for the first time this workweek. Highs reach the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Clouds increase Wednesday night with a small chance of snow developing late. Lows are near 30. The small chance of snow continues into Thursday morning before gradual clearing in the afternoon. The best chance of snow will be in our southern areas. Highs Thursday are in the mid- to upper 30s. Clear skies and cold Thursday night, with lows in the 20s. Confidence: Low-Medium

AD

Sunshine is expected Friday and Saturday with seasonably cold highs both days in the mid- to upper 30s and lows at night in the 20s. There’s a slight chance of snow late Saturday night into Sunday. Confidence: Medium-High

If somehow we miss out on snow chances Monday night and Wednesday night into Thursday, Sunday offers one more opportunity. Any snow that falls may become mixed with sleet, freezing rain and/or rain as the day wears on. Highs will probably be in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.