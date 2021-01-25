The jackpot of snow was expected in eastern Nebraska, where the local National Weather Service office referred to the storm as “historic.” Snowfall rates topping two inches per hour were observed Monday morning, with the band of snow expected to be heaviest during the evening.

More than seven inches had fallen in eastern Nebraska by midafternoon, with several additional hours of heavy snow to go.

Farther east, conditions weren’t set to deteriorate until the evening or overnight for Chicago, where a plowable snowfall and lakeshore flooding were expected.

The system was in progress Monday afternoon, with moderate to heavy snow falling across Kansas and Nebraska. The instigating low-pressure system was also tugging a ribbon of moisture north over the Ozarks and mid-Mississippi Valley, resulting in a line of downpours and thunderstorms from East Texas and Arkansas through Kentucky and into the Mid-Atlantic.

That moisture will become swept up into the system by Monday night, further enhancing snowfall rates as the center of low pressure churns closer to Chicago.

Chicago was under a winter storm warning, with four to eight inches likely and winds gusting up to 40 mph. The snow will fall heaviest there Monday night and Tuesday before tapering to snow showers on Wednesday. Temperatures should hover around freezing in the Windy City, leading to a heavy, wet snow.

A lakeshore flood advisory was up where offshore waves of eight to 13 feet on Lake Michigan could cause minor to moderate flooding and coastal inundation along stretches of low-lying, vulnerable shoreline.

Conditions were already rough in Kansas, where slide-offs and crashes were reported west of Salina “in a matter of minutes.” Freezing rain was slickening roadways, particularly on Interstate 70 west of Salina into western Kansas near Highway 283.

Kansas City will be on the fringe of any snow and ice, with little to no accumulation expected and precipitation giving way to cloudy skies as conditions improve after midnight.

To the north, precipitation was coming down as snow, bringing big problems on most of Interstate 80 in Nebraska and Interstate 29 along the Missouri River near Omaha. Traffic was slow-going throughout the entire Omaha metropolitan area, as well as around the state capital and into Grand Island.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation listed every major roadway in the southern and eastern part of the state as being “completely covered” in snow by noon Central time.

In Omaha, nine to 15 inches were expected, with up to 18 not out of the question in Nebraska City, about 40 miles to the south. The snow coming down was heavy to wet as temperatures were close to freezing, exacerbating its impact.

If Omaha did get 15 inches, it would be the city’s third-heaviest snowstorm on record. Thirteen inches would claim a top-10 spot.

“The snowfall will make the evening commute extremely difficult, if not impossible,” the Weather Service in Omaha warned.

Snow was expected to wind down there by noontime Tuesday, but temperatures across much of Nebraska could plunge into the single digits overnight into Wednesday morning.

As of Monday afternoon, heavy snow was falling in Iowa, as well, where the Weather Service described the snowstorm as “historic.” Up to a foot may fall in downtown Des Moines, “with snow amounts of this magnitude only occurring once every 15 to 20 years,” according to the Weather Service.

A steep cutoff will exist on the northern edge of the snowfall in Iowa, roughly near Highway 20. Snow totals could vary by as much as half a foot over the course of 50 miles.