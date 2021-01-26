AD

Today (Tuesday): A slushy, messy morning greets us with patchy drizzle and light rain. Precipitation could freeze on surfaces in the western to northwestern suburbs, especially on typically slippery surfaces, so exercise caution when going out. Temperatures only slowly lift up through the 30s with a few spots potentially touching 40 after the light rain and drizzle end by early afternoon. Light winds blow from the east at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, but most areas should remain above freezing with lows ranging through the 30s with light and variable breezes. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny skies in the morning should help temperatures climb higher, into the mid- to upper 40s by afternoon as clouds start to return. Light winds from the west and northwest at around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Cloudy with a slight chance of light snow late at night, but no significant accumulation expected. Lows range from the mid-20s to the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday should be mostly cloudy and a bit colder, with highs in the 30s to low 40s. There is a slight chance of light snow in the morning, especially south of the District, but again no significant accumulation expected. Becoming clear and colder Thursday night with lows dropping into the midteens in the outer suburbs to the low to mid-20s in the city. Confidence: Low-Medium

Friday is a cold and windy day as highs only manage to reach the mid- to upper 30s. Wind chills will make the temperature feel like the 20s under mostly sunny skies. Cold and clear again Friday night with lows in the midteens to mid-20s. Confidence: Medium

The final weekend of January should kick off partly to mostly sunny on Saturday, but still cold with highs in the 30s. Becoming cloudy Saturday night as lows range through the 20s. Sunday should be cloudy with a chance of light snow developing that could continue into the evening. Snow could mix with or change to rain by later Sunday night or on Monday. Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

