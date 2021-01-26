Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Patchy to widespread fog will continue this evening into the night. Along with it, some drizzle. As temperatures fall back to near freezing in the colder suburbs, there will be some risk of black ice and other slick spots. By the predawn hours, winds should start to increase, which may help mix some of that fog out of here. Lows range from around 30 to 35.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some fog could linger into the morning, although winds picking up should help clear it out. Otherwise, partly sunny through much of the day. Highs will be mainly in the mid-40s. Winds will be out of the northwest, around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.
Overnight iciness? While icy spots shouldn’t be very widespread, it doesn’t take much. The National Weather Service low forecast map is a good proxy for areas that need to keep the most watch. Inside the Beltway, it should just be wet. As you head north or west, consider that any wet spots could be slick.
