Through tonight: After clouds stay somewhat broken into the evening, they are numerous through the night as a storm system passes to the south. We could also see some snow showers or even a period of light snow, especially south of the District between roughly 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

We can’t rule out a dusting or a coating, with the chance increasing as you head south of the Beltway. Given relatively cold temperatures, snow may stick to roadways and cause some slick spots. Lows settle to a range of about 23 to 29. Winds are out of the north and northwest around 5 to 10 mph and increasing toward dawn.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

AD

AD

Tomorrow (Thursday): Clouds may linger into the early morning. Snow should be ending before sunrise locally, but it could linger into the sunrise period. Clouds clear with time. Winds out of the northwest peak as high as 20 or 25 mph sustained, with gusts near or past 40 mph a good bet. Those winds will make temperatures reaching the mid- and upper 30s feel more like teens and 20s much of the day.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Potential winter commuting hazard: When there is the risk of snow that could disrupt the commute, the local National Weather Service issues special commuting hazard statements. In this case, they’ve done so for the storm passing to our south tonight into tomorrow. Any snow locally should tend to end in the predawn period, but it may last through sunrise or shortly thereafter to the south in particular. Given temperatures in the 20s, some slick spots are possible.