Snow is already falling in the mid-Mississippi Valley beneath the core of a low-pressure system digging its way east. Leftover moisture will overlap with cold air funneling south, combining to drop a swath of light to moderate snow through parts of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, but mostly south of Washington.

St. Louis, Louisville, Raleigh and Virginia Beach were all under winter weather advisories midday Wednesday as the sudden dash of snowfall prepared to saunter through.

The last of the snow was pivoting east of St. Louis around noontime after having dropped up to two inches nearby. The disturbance was set to roll through Kentucky, as well as southern Illinois and Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

By 7 or 8 p.m., snow should be breaking out in the mountains along the Tennessee-North Carolina border, where snowfall enhances as air is forced up the west slopes of the mountains. That’s where a winter storm warning was in effect, with 3 to 6 inches of snow expected above 3,500 feet elevation.

Around the same time, rain will shift into the Carolina Piedmont from the southeast, covering most of the Tar Heel State by midnight. Pockets of heavy rain will help dynamically cool the atmosphere at the same time that temperatures begin to fall. By the wee hours of Thursday morning, crashing temperatures will help surge the rain/snow line out of the mountains and toward the coast, bringing a changeover in most of Virginia and North Carolina to heavy, wet snow.

The heaviest will come down between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. between the North Carolina Research Triangle and the Virginia Border, where roads may briefly become snow-covered and slick.

Some computer models are even highlighting the potential for snow to fall as far east as the northern Outer Banks. Areas near and north of Nags Head and Albermarle Sound have the best chance, with quickly diminishing odds as one heads toward Hatteras.

While snow on the Outer Banks is rare, it’s not unheard of. One storm in late December 1917 dumped a foot of snow on Hatteras.

All told, up to 4 to 6 inches is likely in the high elevations of western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee (in the Smoky Mountains).

In southwest Virginia, around Roanoke and Blacksburg, about 1 to 3 inches is predicted with greater amounts high in the mountains up to six inches.

The potential for 1 or 2 inches covers roughly from Raleigh to Virginia Beach and over toward Rocky Mount and Greenville, away from the immediate coastline. A dusting is possible in the Virginia Tidewater.

The northern edge of accumulating snow may set up around Richmond, where about half an inch is most likely. Charlottesville could also get a dusting.

The same system was originally modeled to hit Washington, D.C., with an accumulating snow, but the nation’s capital is unlikely to see more than a few flurries out of the system during the predawn hours Thursday.