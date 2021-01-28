Lisko remembers the boxy cathode ray tube television wheeled in on a cart; the teacher turning off the classroom lights; the choir of her classmates countdown in joyful unison.

And she remembers the chilling silence that followed moments later, when images of the Challenger engulfed in fireball flickered across the screen. Her teacher hastily clicked off the television. Friends and teachers wept, stunned.

Later that summer, Lisko found herself staring at the stars above Kabekona Lake, about 3½ hours north of Minneapolis, becoming lost in their grandeur above as she pondered the mysteries of space. It marked the start of a passion that soon burned as bright as the ever-present stars she gazed at year after year.

A decade later, Lisko was on her way to Iowa State University to study atmospheric sciences before starting her career as a launch weather commander overseeing rocket launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 4 sits on the coast of California about 65 miles northwest of Santa Barbara. Its location was strategically chosen due to its distance away from populated areas, lest an accident occur during launch.

AD

AD

“The weather support mission is all about protecting the people, the rocket, [and] the payload,” says a now-grown Lisko, tasked with describing the critical weather leading up to each launch.

And when it comes to launching payloads into orbit precision is vital.

Surface winds faster than 16 mph can cause a rocket with 41,000 pounds of thrust — even a few inches into its ascent — to drift into the launch tower, potentially destroying expensive assets that may have taken years and billions of dollars to design and build.

That makes getting the weather right a necessity — but Lisko’s job doesn’t stop at liftoff.

Once a rocket is airborne, the weather team diligently monitors and models where a hypothetical toxic plume or pieces of rocket debris would drift should an explosion occur aloft.

AD

It’s a forecasting job with no room for error, but Lisko takes it in stride.

AD

She recalls one particular launch forecast in October 2005 that proved especially challenging — it featured a meandering sea breeze, as well as a temperature inversion. An inversion marks a layer in the atmosphere where temperature increases with height. As a result, air density fluctuates dramatically over short distances, a potential obstacle for rocket operations.

Above the inversion, cold air is heavy, sinking toward the Earth’s surface. For rocket launches with tens of thousands of pounds of thrust, an inversion can catch some of the incredible power burning from rocket boosters. A portion of that energy is concentrated and reflected down to the surface by the invisible inversion. That produces a powerful shock wave, potent enough to blow out the windows of houses in towns close to the launchpad.

AD

On this day, Lisko had to bear the potential consequences of this in mind, but she was also contending with trying to forecast the sea breeze. Subtle shifts in wind speed or direction could prove disastrous for the launch. It was a tough forecast dilemma: The inversion could destroy the neighborhood; the sea breeze could destroy the rocket.

AD

“When we launched the final Titan IV rocket in October of 2005, it felt like an earthquake,” recalled Lisko. “The roar hit us all in the gut. It was the last time the Titan IV would be launched, and a lot of pressure rode on accuracy of the wind forecast.”

That meant that, even after all other cross-checks were met, final permission to launch rested with the meteorologist on duty — which was Lisko.

AD

“Minnesota lakes don’t create a sea breeze like coastlines do,” she laughs, remembering her upbringing. “Forecasters in unfamiliar environments have to trust fundamental weather forecasting rules and historic data in lieu of personal instincts.”

While Lisko herself hasn’t been to space, she empathizes with the “overview effect,” a shift of awareness and sense of awe that astronauts experience when seeing Earth in its entirety from a distant vantage point.

AD

Lisko has not only supported space missions in nearly two decades of service. Over the years, she has served in a variety of roles — including in Afghanistan as a meteorological officer for NATO.

AD

She’s recently pivoted to her biggest challenge yet — using weather and space-weather information to advise the Air Force in rapid-response situations from the Pentagon.

Instead of the “when, what, and how much” parts of a weather forecast, Lisko now works explaining the “so what” to key national security officials. She deals with water resources, natural disaster preparedness, agriculture and myriad other factors that interact with weather and climate to affect everyday life.

How does she feel about that?

“National security is a team sport, and weather impacts everything we want to do,” Lisko says. “Meteorologists have to get it right the first time, every time, to ultimately get the mission done. It’s fascinating. It’s a challenge. And I love it.”