Through Tonight: Cold winds will continue doing their thing under a starry sky. That means lows will fall to the upper teens and low 20s feel more like teens and even single digits after midnight toward dawn. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.
Will we finally end our longest streak on record without temperatures falling below 22 degrees?
Tomorrow (Friday): It will be a lot like today, with perhaps slightly weaker winds, and slightly colder temperatures. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will reach the low to mid-30s, but winds will keep it feeling like teens and 20s through the day. Those winds will blow around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low.
Wolf moon: The moon is full tonight. It will rise from the east-northeast horizon at 5:19 p.m., and set at 8:09 a.m. Friday morning. If you can brave the cold, that means good viewing both near sunset and near sunrise. The wolf moon gets its name because observers thought wolf howling seemed to reach its peak around this time of year. For details on the nationwide forecast, check out weather.com.
