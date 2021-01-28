Northing is set in stone yet and uncertainty is high, but confidence is growing that a swath of snow will fall along and west of the Interstate 95 corridor roughly from the nation’s capital through New England. Gusty northeasterly winds are possible too along the coast.

In addition, cold air is likely to be drawn south in the system’s wake, making for a chilly midweek period along the Eastern Seaboard.

The storm is tied to the atmospheric river event

The instigating system already has a history of producing snow — extreme totals, in fact. It dragged an atmospheric river, or fire hose of Pacific moisture, into California, dropping as much as 6 to 10 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. That area of low pressure will sweep east across the Lower 48, moving west of the Appalachians by Sunday, as energy transfers to a coastal low pressure system later Sunday through Tuesday.

That secondary low, initially forming near or to the south of the southeastern part of Chesapeake Bay, will become dominant, potentially strengthening into a potent snowstorm as it works its way up the Northeast coast.

What we know

A storm is likely to develop. A winter storm is likely to form off the Carolina coast and work northeast, affecting the Mid-Atlantic states and southern New England. That’s a typical path for bringing accumulating snowfall to many of the major cities of the Northeast.

The predicted track favors heavy inland snow. High pressure in the Canadian Maritimes is already fanning chilly air down over the Northeast. Wind chill advisories are in effect for parts of New York State, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut, where temperatures inland could drop near zero each morning through Sunday. That will help set the stage for snow. That cold will be reinforced by the passage of the storm, which will draw additional cold air in from the northwest.

What we don’t know

How quickly the storm develops. This is mostly a factor in the forecast for Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Delaware. If the low pressure system develops earlier, it will be able to draw more moisture and cold air together and increase snow chances for places like Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. A later formation of the secondary low would cut down on impacts in the Mid-Atlantic, since the storm will have moved away by the time snow gets cranking.

Exact timing. Precipitation looks to first begin in the Mid-Atlantic around sunrise Sunday, slowly shifting northeast over the next 24 hours and arriving in southern New England by Monday. However, the onset of precipitation may be delayed by dry air in place ahead of the storm.

The exact path. Snowfall amounts will shift in tandem with the storm’s exact path, with a greater impact for a track closer to shore. A more coastal path will also mean more in the way of moisture drawn in from the south, which will translate to increased snowfall. Milder air sweeping in off the Atlantic could introduce mixing issues near the coastline though.

If there will be any coastal mixing. Areas near the coast may switch over to sleet or rain for a time on Monday, which would cut down on snow totals. That will depend on the path of the system.

The intensity of the low. The low pressure system that will become Sunday’s nor’easter will be energized by upper-level support arriving from the west. The strength of that high-altitude disturbance isn’t yet known, since it hasn’t moved ashore over the West Coast to be sampled by weather balloons and other weather monitoring equipment. This disturbance will affect the intensity of whatever storm develops.

What to keep an eye on

Stay tuned to forecasts into the first part of this weekend as details become more clear. It’s likely that travel conditions will become difficult from Washington to Boston beginning on Sunday, and this storm may be a slow-mover, not exiting the coast until Tuesday. It’s possible that it could interfere with some coronavirus vaccine deliveries, if the snow snarls air traffic and ground shipping.

If conditions come together just right, some places could be looking at a half foot to a foot of snowfall.

The greatest risk for significant accumulation appears to be in northern and eastern Pennsylvania eastward toward the Hudson Valley and into southern New England. For the big cities, this could be the biggest snowstorm in the past two years, or possibly longer, in the case of D.C.