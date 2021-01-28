Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Early risers have a chance of seeing snow flurries, especially south of the city, but skies quickly clear and the main story becomes blustery winds. Gusts could reach 40 mph, making highs in the mid-30s feel more like the low to mid-20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clear skies show off the rising full moon, but gusty northwest winds make it best viewed from indoors. Lows fall from the mid-teens to low 20s (downtown) and feel more like single digits. This could be the coldest night of the winter so far, especially factoring in the wind. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine dominates, although some midday clouds could streak through. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph from the northwest, with little abatement through the day. Temperatures struggle to climb as the heart of the cold air mass is upon us. Highs are mainly in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The snow full moon traverses the mostly clear night sky. Northwest winds finally start to weaken but still are gusty at times through much of the night. Lows bottom out in the mid-teens to lower 20s for a second night running. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday is definitely the calm before the storm. While the lack of wind is welcome, highs only in the mid- to upper 30s are not. An approaching Midwest storm quickly spreads clouds across the area overnight, with a chance of light snow developing toward dawn. Lows range through the 20s. Confidence: Medium

Snow becomes more likely to expand across the area Sunday, and some accumulation is likely. Snow could mix with sleet or rain, especially south and east of the city as the day wears on. Depending on how the storm evolves, there is a chance of snow or mixed precipitation continuing Sunday night, with lows 30 to 35. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday threatens to remain stormy if the system wraps up off the coast, prolonging snow and/or mixed precipitation. Otherwise, it’s mostly cloudy with just some spotty light rain or snow showers. Highs hover in the 30s. Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

