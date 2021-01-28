Our ongoing and record-long streak of 727 days (including today) with high temperatures above freezing continues to pull away from the old record of 702, which ended in December 1998. These two streaks outdo the prior ones by nearly a year, which highlights their exceptional nature in a period of records dating to the 1870s.

AD

The lack of freezing days fits into a long-term trend toward fewer and fewer. Over the past 30 winters, we’ve averaged about seven freezing days per season, compared with about 24 such days 100 years ago.

The short-term forecast does show the potential for perhaps a freezing day or two in the next week, which could end our record streak:

We might also finally see a night in which temperatures dip below 22 degrees.

AD

The lack of cold weather over the last two winters goes hand in hand with the lack of snow. The 0.6 inches recorded last winter made it the third-least-snowy winter on record. When there’s a lack of cold, it doesn’t snow, and vice versa.

AD

The last time the temperature stayed at or below freezing during the day was when 0.9 inches of snow was recorded Feb. 1, 2019. The last time a low temperature got below 22 was the next morning, when it reached 18. This occurred with a snow depth of an inch at Reagan National Airport, where measurements are made.

Today’s the 708th day without at least half an inch of snow in one day. The old record streak was 693 days, ending January 1999.

If you’re yearning for spring as February arrives, keep in mind that the city’s typical season for days with highs at or below freezing runs from the end of December through the middle of February. The cold predicted this week may well represent the coldest this winter has to offer.

However, as recently as the winter of 2013-14, there was a day with a high of 32 on March 17, following a late-season snowstorm.