Today (Friday): Slightly less wind than Thursday and fairly sunny, at least in the morning. Clouds have a higher chance of developing in the afternoon hours. Geographically, clouds may really bubble up around town and points northeast. There could even be a passing snow shower. Sunnier skies may prevail south and southwest of town. High temperatures top out in the low to mid-30s, but northwest winds occasionally gusting near 35 mph keep it feeling like teens and 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies try to stay mostly clear and northwest winds try to diminish to about 10 mph by later in the night. Keep bundling up for those notable, stinging wind chills. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-teens to lower 20s, again. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Plan on calmer northwest breezes and sunnier skies. High temperatures still only make it into the mid-30s to near 40, keeping the ground fairly cold ahead of our next storm system. Clouds may start increasing rapidly near sunset, but otherwise a very decent winter day — try to get outside if you can! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: As our incoming Midwest storm approaches the area, clouds continue their rapid increase. Light snow could develop toward dawn, especially in areas southwest of Washington. We’ll keep an eye on arrival time, which isn’t high confidence yet. Low temperatures in the region get into the 20s. Definitely cold enough for accumulation. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: Snow expands across the area and there could be some heavier bursts. As the afternoon wears on, the snow could mix with sleet and rain, especially south and east of the city. By Sunday evening, three or four inches of snow is a reasonable first estimate for most of the immediate area. High temperatures range from 30 to 35, mildest toward southern Maryland. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Precipitation may ease for a time Sunday evening, possibly changing to a mix of light sleet and freezing rain (or plain rain in southern Maryland) or stop altogether. As the night wears on, the question becomes: how will the Midwest storm transfer its energy to a new low-pressure system forming near the Mid-Atlantic coast? If the coastal low takes over quickly, we could see snow or a wintry mix redevelop. Low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s seem likely. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow or mixed precipitation is a good bet Monday, although coverage and intensity of precipitation is a wild card. New snow accumulation may occur, perhaps adding significantly to storm totals in some spots, especially north of the District. High temperatures should end up in the 30s — around the 32-degree mark if precipitation is steady but farther into the 30s if precipitation is more spotty and intermittent. We could see some gusty winds regardless. Confidence: Low-Medium

Light snow or mixed precipitation should exit by early Tuesday, and perhaps sooner. Regardless of precipitation chances, clouds are slow to clear. It looks breezy and chilly, with high temperatures hovering in the upper 30s, perhaps lower 40s if we’re lucky enough to see some sunshine. Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

