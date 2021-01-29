Roundtop and Whitetail are not the only resorts solidly booked Saturday.

“We have already sold out of rentals, lessons and tubing for Saturday, so it seems people have been watching the weather report,” said Andrew DeVier-Scott, marketing director at Bryce Resort in Virginia. “We are expecting some of the best conditions of the season this weekend if the forecast holds true.”

The bottom line: Make sure you check with your resort of choice for lift ticket availability before heading out this weekend. The predicted powder Sunday into early next week will have skiing on the minds of many.

Conditions have been getting better and better all week. Strong northwest winds passing over the Great Lakes on Thursday dropped several inches of snow at ski resorts in southwest Pennsylvania, western Maryland and West Virginia.

At ski resorts farther east, while natural snow has yet to arrive, cold temperatures have allowed for abundant snow-making, and many resorts have nearly all slopes and parks open. This includes Wintergreen, Massanutten, Bryce and the Homestead in Virginia.

SlopeCast

SlopeCast ratings, our 0 to 10 index of local ski conditions, are the highest since we launched them last winter. The high-country resorts to the west have an edge over the front-range resorts farther east because of fresh snow.

High-country: 8.5/10 (skipping lunch, excellent)

Front-range: 7/10 (carving up the slopes, good)

(SlopeCast categories: 0-2, chilling in the lodge or poor; 3-4, at least we’re making turns or below average; 5-6, run of the mill or average; 7-8, carving up the slopes or good; 9-10, skipping lunch/powder time or excellent)

Slope conditions

Weekend forecast

Partly sunny skies Saturday will make for worry-free conditions getting to and from the slopes, while cold weather facilitates additional snow-making. Between late Saturday night and midday Sunday, snow is likely to develop from south to north in the Mid-Atlantic, which should accumulate several inches by evening.

As the snow is expected in the immediate Washington region as well, you’re likely to encounter slick roads, especially when returning home Sunday evening. Allow plenty of time and skip the trip if you’re not experienced driving in snow. Snow may not have begun or will just be getting started if you venture out early Sunday.

High-country resorts

Saturday: Increasing clouds and very cold. Morning lows in the single digits with afternoon highs 25 to 30.

Sunday: Snow developing south to north. Highs 20 to 25.

Front-range resorts

Saturday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds late. Morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs near 30 to 35.