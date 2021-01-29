Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy early and mostly clear overnight. Winds are starting to diminish, but it’s probably slower than hoped. Temperatures dip to the upper teens and low 20s most spots. Gusts near 25 mph early fall off to about 10 to 15 mph late.
Tomorrow (Saturday): After a mostly sunny and frigid start, the lack of strong wind helps make the day considerably more pleasant than what we’ve seen lately. Highs reach the upper 30s to around 40. Clouds may increase before sunset, and that continues into the night. A chance of snow develops late as lows reach the 20s.
Sunday: Snow begins during the 4 to 10 a.m. time frame and continues for much of the day. Given cold temperatures in the lead-up, snow should stick readily, including to roads, which may become very difficult to travel on. We could see some mixing with sleet or rain in the afternoon or evening, especially south and east of the city. Highs range from near 30 to the north and west, and into the mid-30s southeast.
Snow potential continues into Monday, depending on the development of a low-pressure system offshore. Additional accumulation is possible during the day.
Pollen update: Tree pollen and mold spores are both low.
