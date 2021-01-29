The storm that will bring the snow is the same one which has brought epic snowfall to the mountains in California and will race eastward over the next few days.

In the Washington region, snow will begin between about 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday and continue for a good part of the day. Freezing temperatures mean the snow will stick and quickly coat untreated roads and sidewalks. There is some chance the snow mixes with or changes to sleet and rain late Sunday afternoon or evening, especially southeast of the Beltway.

The wild card is what happens Sunday night into Monday night or Tuesday morning as a coastal storm gets going near the Carolinas. There is some chance that snow, possibly heavy at times, continues with at least several more inches of accumulation. The latest computer model guidance on Friday morning was favoring more snowfall falling during that period, bumping totals up.

Alternatively, meaningful snow could taper off late Sunday, with just spotty, intermittent precipitation that doesn’t amount to much afterwards.

Forecast totals

If the storm’s second wave materializes, which is dependent on a new coastal storm developing quickly near the North Carolina coast, snow will continue to fall into Monday or even Monday night and early Tuesday. Totals could exceed half a foot and even reach the double digits in some areas.

But, if the coastal storm forms either too far north, or too far off the coast, the additional accumulations will be limited to the few inches from the initial wave on Sunday.

Based on all of the model information and our forecast experience, we believe a moderate 4-to 8-inch snowstorm is the most likely scenario in D.C. area for this event, although we cannot rule out 8 to 12-plus inches if the second wave materializes or just 2 to 4 inches if it does not and the first batch of snow turns out to be lackluster.

In summary, the floor for this event is about 2 inches and the ceiling is a little over a foot. Areas southeast of the District may see lower snow totals due to periods of mixed precipitation.

Chance of at least one inch: 90 percent

Chance of at least three inches: 65 percent

Chance of at least six inches: 45 percent

Chance of at least 12 inches: 10 percent

The storm promises to produce the most snow in Washington since at least Feb. 20, 2019 when 2.6 inches fell, and could even outperform the storm on Jan. 12 to 14 that same year, which laid down 10.3 inches. If ingredients align perfectly for snowfall with this storm, that more significant amount could be topped.

However, it is unlikely the storm will rival the January 2016 blizzard, the biggest snowstorm of the past decade, which unloaded 15 to 30 inches across the area.

The map below, from the National Weather Service (below), shows expected snowfall through Sunday at 7 p.m. (but does not include predicted amounts after that). We think it’s a reasonable assessment at this point, and will issue our own snow map later today.

Storm impacts

Considering the combination of snow and freezing temperatures on Sunday, we expect untreated roads to quickly become snow-covered and slick. Occasional bursts of moderate to heavy snow are possible, which will reduce visibility. Major, well-traveled roads, especially those that are treated, should be passable but could still become slick when snow falls steadily. Expect airport delays and possibly some flight cancellations.

Depending on how the storm evolves Sunday night into Monday, schools open for in-person learning may delay or close, or switch to distance learning for the day on Monday.

What we know and what we’re less confident about

This is still a complicated forecast as the computer models used to inform weather forecasts still haven’t come into agreement on a number of important details that will affect how much snow we will end up with.

What we know:

A storm, originating in the Pacific Ocean, will track from the Central Plains to the Ohio Valley region. Temperatures across the area Sunday morning at the onset of the storm will be in the 20s —plenty cold enough to support accumulating snow and result in slick roads and walkways. The circulation of the Ohio Valley storm will spread warm air that will be lifted over a cold dome of air over our region, leading to overrunning snow across the region Sunday. The snow on Sunday should produce at least a couple of inches. A new coastal storm will develop somewhere to our south which will help hold the low level temperatures near freezing into Monday.

What we’re less confident about: