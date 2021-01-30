Express forecast

Today: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs: Near 40.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Snow possible by dawn. Lows: 20s.

Tomorrow: Snow likely. Highs: Near 30 to mid-30s.

Forecast in detail

Yesterday was the coldest day in nearly two years. While today features some slight moderation, it’s still on the cold side of normal. That sets the stage for a snowstorm arriving on Sunday. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a sizable one of those, and it seems our wait is almost over.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

AD

Today (Saturday): This is classic calm before the storm. It’s mostly sunny to start the day and we trend partly cloudy nearer sunset as the first signs of the approaching winter storm arrive. Winds are considerably weaker than they’ve been, and perhaps decrease during the day. They’re out of the northwest around five to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph at times. Confidence: High

AD

Tonight: Clouds thicken through the evening and into the night. Chances of snow increase between midnight and dawn, from southwest to northeast. With lows mainly in the mid- and upper 20s, anything that falls sticks quickly. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Sunday): Snow is likely during the morning and through the midday. It should accumulate several inches, causing numerous travel difficulties. Snow could come down moderately or even heavily at times. Some mix with sleet or rain as the afternoon wears on, especially southeast of the Beltway, and mainly as the first round of precipitation wanes a bit. High temperatures range from near 30 north and west to the mid-30s in southern Maryland. Along the Interstate 95 corridor, high hover right around freezing. Winds are out of the northeast and increasing with time, gusting past 20 mph by afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Precipitation intensity may remain ease into the evening and overnight as the initial storm responsible for the daytime storm dies out and a new coastal storm gets going. At least periodic snow or a wintry mix with some sleet and freezing drizzle seems likely, except plain rain toward the Chesapeake Bay and Southern Maryland. Additional snow accumulation should be light where it occurs. Precipitation intensity may pick back up toward morning. Lows are in the upper 20s and low 30s, and winds remain gusty. Confidence: Medium

The D.C. area is expecting its largest snowfall in two years with 4 to 8 inches of snow beginning on Sunday, Jan. 31. More is possible early next week. (The Washington Post)

A look ahead

It’s a raw and gray one Monday. There’s still some question as to how much more snow we’ll see. It all depends on where the coastal low develops and tracks. In snowier scenarios several more inches could fall, some with heavier bursts. In a less snowy outcome, it’s sort of a misty with occasional snow and mixed precipitation, perhaps without much additional accumulation locally. Highs shoot for the mid-30s, which could be a bit colder or warmer depending on how much precipitation is falling. Confidence: Low-Medium

AD

AD

One way or another, snow risk should be dwindling into Tuesday. We might still see a few snowflakes, especially early, but they should end with time if so. I’d expect at least a little clearing as the day progresses. High temperatures range from the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.