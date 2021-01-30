Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: It will be relatively quiet for this evening and the first part of the overnight period. Skies will become overcast and temperatures will drop into the mid- to upper 20s area-wide. Light snow will push in from the southwest sometime after 4 a.m. Less than an inch of accumulation can be expected by daybreak on Sunday.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It should be snowing lightly everywhere by daybreak on Sunday. Light to moderate snow will continue through much of Sunday morning, with moderate to at times heavy snow developing in the afternoon. High temperatures will be right around 32 degrees with a light east wind at 5-10 mph. About 3-6 inches of snow is expected through 7 p.m. on Sunday night. Light snow, likely mixed with some sleet, will continue Sunday night, with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees and winds becoming gusty from the northeast at 10-20+ mph.
