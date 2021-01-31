Express forecast

Today: Accumulating snow! Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s.

Tonight: Lighter wintry mix. Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Snow could return, breezy. Highs: Low 30s.

Forecast in detail

We’ve got SNOW! Thankfully not a crippling blizzard, but rather an enjoyable moderate accumulation that eases us back into a bit of a winter wonderland. Part one of this potentially two-part storm is today’s light to moderate snow; it could put down around 3-5 inches across most of the area, which would be the most snow in Washington since at least Feb. 20, 2019, when 2.6 inches fell. After a lull in the action tonight, we could see a part two of the storm Monday into Tuesday with additional accumulation, but that remains a trickier part of the forecast.

Today (Sunday): If it’s not snowing when you wake up, it should be by the time you finish breakfast. Intermittent light snow or flurries should turn into a steadier light to moderate snow after 8 a.m. or so, lasting through much of the day with fluctuating intensity. Snow should accumulate nicely on the cold ground (see left side of map below for today’s accumulation forecast) with untreated roads likely to become snow-covered and a bit slippery. Major roads and highways, especially treated ones, should remain passable, but they could become slick if we see occasional bursts of moderate to heavy snow. Temperatures stay in the upper 20s to low 30s through the day with an increasing afternoon breeze from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The snow should get lighter or pause at times as we get into the evening and overnight, as the storm starts to transfer its energy from an inland area of low pressure to a new low-pressure center offshore. At the same time slightly warmer air moving in from the south, especially at the higher levels of the atmosphere, should turn any snow into a light mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain or rain, likely putting a decent glaze of ice on top of the snow (except in Southern Maryland, where any precipitation should turn to plain rain). Winds from the northeast get a bit gusty overnight with temperatures in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): And now for part two. Occasional light mixed precipitation is possible during the morning. Precipitation may pick up again late morning into afternoon, likely turning back to snow if it does, as the new area of low pressure strengthens off the coast. Could see a burst of heavier snow during the afternoon, especially north and northeast of D.C. But if the coastal low forms too slow and too far north, then the DMV could end up with little additional accumulation (see right side of map above for Monday-Tuesday accumulation potential). Winds are breezy from the north with gusts near 20-30 mph, likely causing blowing snow and reduced visibility, with temperatures mainly in the low 30s and wind chills stuck in the 20s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: If we do see a daytime resurgence in the snow, it should wane for most of the area as we get into the evening. Accumulating snow could linger longest north and northeast of D.C., especially toward and past Baltimore. Occasional light snow or flurries could linger overnight, with likely only minor additional accumulation, as the low stalls offshore. Lows fall to the mid-to-upper 20s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Can’t rule out some flurries or a little light snow on Tuesday with little or no additional accumulation expected (see map above for total Sunday-Tuesday accumulation potential). Generally, though, the excitement is mostly over, except for continued breezy winds, gusting from the northwest near or past 30 mph. Highs only reach the low-to-mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies and wind chills stuck in the 20s again. Skies may see partial clearing Tuesday night with chilly lows in the low-to-mid 20s. Confidence: Medium

Wednesday brings partly sunny skies, but with probably even stronger winds from the northwest, perhaps gusting near 40 mph. Temperatures struggle toward highs in the mid-30s to near 40 and feel much colder than that. Should be warm enough in the afternoon, though, to start seeing a bit of that snowpack melt away. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

