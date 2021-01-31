The latest model data suggests that, as slightly warmer air moves in overhead, we’ll see the snow turn to a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain from south to north across the D.C. area around 4-8 p.m. And then around or after 8 p.m. or so, precipitation should become lighter and more intermittent, mainly in the form of sleet and freezing rain north and west of D.C. and I-95, putting down a light glaze on top of the snow, and mainly rain from around D.C. and I-95 to the south and east.