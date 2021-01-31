Snow likely to change to wintry mix late by evening, becoming more spotty tonight
The latest model data suggests that, as slightly warmer air moves in overhead, we’ll see the snow turn to a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain from south to north across the D.C. area around 4-8 p.m. And then around or after 8 p.m. or so, precipitation should become lighter and more intermittent, mainly in the form of sleet and freezing rain north and west of D.C. and I-95, putting down a light glaze on top of the snow, and mainly rain from around D.C. and I-95 to the south and east.
See radar simulation below from the North American Model for how the changeover might evolve.
Snow accumulations near or past one inch across much of the region
It’s the kind of morning so many snow lovers have long been waiting for. Accumulation reports continue to roll in from the National Weather Service, including 0.5 inches in Columbia, Md.; 1.5 inches in Barcroft, Va.; and 0.5 inches in Four Corners, Va. Our Twitter followers report 2 inches in Manassas and 4 inches in Quantico, Va. Enjoy these images of snow across the area …
The forecast after the storm
The storm will finally start to pull away from the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast as Tuesday wears on.
We can’t rule out some flurries or a little light snow on Tuesday, with little to no additional accumulation expected. Generally, though, the excitement is mostly over, except for continued breezy winds, gusting from the northwest near or past 30 mph. Highs reach only the low to mid-30s, with mostly cloudy skies and wind chills stuck in the 20s again. Skies may see partial clearing Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid-20s
Wednesday brings partly sunny skies, but with probably even stronger winds from the northwest, perhaps gusting near 40 mph. Temperatures struggle toward highs in the mid-30s to near 40 and feel much colder than that. It should be warm enough in the afternoon, though, for a bit of that snowpack to start melting away.
Temperatures trend milder toward the end of next week, with highs near 50 by Friday.
Storm rated Category 3 on Capital Weather Gang’s winter storm impact scale
Considering the combination of snow and freezing temperatures on Sunday, we expect untreated roads to quickly become snow-covered and slick. Occasional bursts of moderate to heavy snow are possible between midmorning and midafternoon, which will reduce visibility. Major, well-traveled roads, especially those that are treated, should be passable but could still become slick when snow falls steadily. Expect airport delays and possibly some flight cancellations.
Commuting conditions on Monday morning may be fine on treated, well-traveled roads, but untreated neighborhood roads are likely to still be slick.
Road conditions could deteriorate Monday afternoon and evening if snow redevelops over the region, with locations north and northeast of the District most likely to encounter problems.
On the Capital Weather Gang’s winter storm impact scale, this event rates as a Category 3 “significant” winter storm for the immediate metro area, primarily because of the amount of snow projected, cold temperatures before the storm, and its duration. Our storm rating is consistent with the National Weather Service’s declaration of “moderate” storm impacts in our region.
How much snow do we expect?
On Sunday, the Capital Weather Gang forecasts a general 3 to 5 inches of snow across the region. Some areas southwest of Washington could see a bit more while others, north of Washington, could see a bit less.
After a pause Sunday night into early Monday, when just a light, spotty wintry mix may fall intermittently, precipitation may resume as the morning wears on into the afternoon. Some additional accumulation of snow and mixed precipitation is possible, especially in the District and northeast.
Areas into northern and northeastern Maryland have the best chance of significant additional accumulation Monday into Tuesday. Snow showers and flurries may not totally exit the region until some time Tuesday afternoon or night.
The total snowfall predicted for the storm is shown below: