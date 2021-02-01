Express forecast

Today: Intermittent snow showers, especially north. Breezy. Highs: 30 to 35.

Tonight: Scattered snow showers. Lows: Near 30.

Tomorrow: Widely scattered snow showers/flurries, windy. Highs: 35 to 40.

Forecast in detail

After 2 to 4 inches of snow on Sunday, we’re not totally out of the woods. Additional snow showers may develop as the storm off the Mid-Atlantic coast cranks up. In no hurry to leave, it could generate snow showers and flurries into Tuesday. By Wednesday, we start clearing out and begin a gradual warming trend until another shot of cold air by Saturday.

AD

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): Spotty areas of mixed frozen precipitation are possible this morning. Beware of slick roads and walkways. As we get later in the morning and to the afternoon, occasional snow showers are possible, especially in our northern and northeastern suburbs. Temperatures don’t rise a whole lot, with highs 30 to 35. With sustained winds from the north at 15 to 20 mph, it feels 10 degrees colder. Confidence: Low-Medium

AD

Tonight: Scattered snow showers are possible throughout the night. Some areas, especially north of the District, could see a bit of accumulation (refer to map below). Lows settle near 30 degrees, with winds from the north around 15 mph and higher gusts. Confidence: Low-Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Especially in the morning, some snow showers or flurries can’t be ruled out. Skies stay mostly cloudy through the afternoon, with highs 35 to 40. Winds continue to be gusty out of the northwest, sometimes topping 25 mph. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy skies with perhaps a few flurries still flying around. It’s blustery and cold with lows in the mid-20s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

By Wednesday and Thursday, the coastal storm should finally be history as temperatures slowly rise. Both days are mostly sunny as highs climb from the upper 30s Wednesday, which remains windy, to low-to-mid 40s Thursday, when breezes calm. Lows Wednesday night are in the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Thursday night into Friday a frontal system passes by. First comes the warm front Thursday night bringing a chance of showers as lows dip to near 35. During the day Friday, we should climb up to near 50 before the inbound cold front brings another possible round of showers. Confidence: Medium

Turning colder Friday night into the weekend. We’ll have to watch whether a storm forms along the cold front that passed on Friday, possibly introducing the chance of snow or mixed precipitation Saturday and/or Sunday. Highs Saturday are in the 40s cooling to the 30s on Sunday. Nighttime lows in the 30s Friday night cool to the 20s Saturday night. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.