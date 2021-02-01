I photographed the Tidal Basin with my friend Dennis Govoni. We shot from the west side of the basin to minimize the view of scaffolding at the Jefferson Memorial, which is under restoration efforts.
Winds were light early Sunday, and the snow was light and fluffy. It was a gentle, photogenic snowfall, and it was relatively easy to photograph under an umbrella. The only hard part of the photo shoot was dodging flying slush created by snowplows on Ohio Drive.
When Dennis and I loaded the car after our first photo session, near the Ohio Drive Bridge, a snowplow approached about 30 mph. I jumped into the car just before a wall of slush slammed my side door. The car shook. Unfortunately, Dennis wasn’t so lucky. He caught a faceful of slush, which completely covered his glasses. I would have taken a picture of him, but my camera was packed.
Dennis survived his slushy encounter, and we drove to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial to finish our photo shoot. A soccer game was being played in a nearby field, and I took a moment to photograph the action in the snow. By this time it was 10:30 a.m., and the snowfall had almost stopped. We took a few more photos and called it a day.
It certainly was nice to see the Tidal Basin in winter wonderland after two years of rainstorms. Let’s hope we get to see another snowstorm or two this winter before we’re back to our usual rain and thunderstorms. We can always count on rain in Washington, but never on snow.