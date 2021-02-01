A long-duration, major winter storm is walloping the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, bringing near-blizzard conditions along the coast, up to two feet of snow in the New York City area and the threat of moderate to major coastal flooding from howling onshore winds.

The latest developments:

  • Snow, heavy at times, is expected to fall throughout the day in New York City, accumulating at up to three inches per hour. Residents are being urged to stay in their homes, and the city is under a state of emergency as it faces what could be a top 10 heaviest snowfall.
  • Up to two feet or more of snow is expected to fall through Tuesday night from New York City westward to northern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.
  • The snow is snarling travel, shutting down public transportation and halting many coronavirus vaccination sites. Travel in New York City is expected to be “difficult to near impossible” through Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.
Storm has already dumped around 8 inches of snow in New York City and up to a foot in Maryland and West Virginia

By Jason Samenow

The National Weather Service reports that this major East Coast storm has already unloaded a foot of snow in parts of the Mid-Atlantic while it is poised to unleash its biggest blow in the Northeast. Snow totals around New York City have already eclipsed 8 inches in some areas.

The storm’s top totals so far have focused in extreme western Maryland, where a foot was reported in Oakland, and 12.5 inches in northern West Virginia in the town of Aurora. While the bulk of the snow has fallen in these areas, a few more inches are possible through Tuesday.

Other top totals by state include:

  • 11 inches in southwest Pennsylvania (at ski resort Seven Springs)
  • 8.6 inches in West Milford, N.J.
  • 8.5 inches in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, N.Y.
  • 7.3 inches in Dale Enterprise, Va.
  • 6.5 inches in Stamford, Conn.
  • 4 inches in Woodside, Del.

In the New York City area, many locations were nearing 8 inches, with an additional 16 inches predicted. Totals include:

  • 7.6 inches in Jackson Heights, Queens
  • 4.5 inches in White Plains, N.Y
  • 7 inches in Fair Lawn, N.J.
Strong winds to bring significant coastal flooding

By Matthew Cappucci and Andrew Freedman

Coastal flooding is a significant concern in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast as the nor’easter’s onshore winds pick up. Wind gusts to 60 mph are expected, pushing a storm surge onto the coast. One to two feet of inundation above normally dry ground is expected along the shores of New Jersey, where minor to localized moderate coastal flooding was possible. Coastal flood warnings are in effect.

In New York, meteorologists are warning of two periods for potential coastal flooding — the first, which will feature minor to moderate coastal flooding, occurs through about 3 p.m. Monday, and the second comes late Monday night into early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is calling for “two and a half to three feet of inundation above ground level” along the shores of New York City.

Flooding of that magnitude could cause “numerous road closures and cause widespread flooding of low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront,” wrote the Weather Service in New York.

Six- to ten-foot waves were also expected near the coast, which could further exacerbate any flooding and beach erosion. In eastern Massachusetts, the strong winds are expected to lead to minor coastal flooding overnight into early Tuesday.

Slow-moving nor’easters such as this one frequently bring high waves and coastal flooding to southern New England and the Mid-Atlantic. With rising sea levels from global warming, nor’easters are becoming more damaging over time.

New York City pauses vaccinations because of storm

By Lateshia Beachum

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that coronavirus vaccinations will be on hold Monday because of the snowstorm.

The Democratic mayor declared a state of emergency Sunday evening as the city braced for up to 22 inches of snow.

“We really want to get to vaccination tomorrow, God willing,” he said in an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday morning.

Appointments at two dozen city-operated vaccination locations have been canceled, along with inoculations at state-run sites because of the severe weather, Fox 5 New York reported.

Across the bridges that connect New York to New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) declared a state of emergency Sunday evening in New Jersey and closed six mega-sites because of the snowstorm.

New York City hunkers down for one of its biggest snowstorms

By Andrew Freedman

In New York City, the National Weather Service is predicting snowfall to range between 18 and 24 inches, potentially putting this storm among the city’s top 10 biggest snowstorms. The city’s largest snow event occurred in January 2016, when 27.5 inches of snow fell.

If this storm amounts to 21 inches, as the Weather Service predicts, it would tie the Blizzard of 1888 as the fourth-largest snowstorm on record in the city.

One major source of uncertainty with this storm is whether the snow mixes with or turns to sleet and rain for a time, cutting down on snow amounts. This is most likely across Long Island, with areas north and west of the city seeing all snow.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) banned all nonessential travel from city streets beginning at 6 a.m. Monday. “This winter storm will be dangerous with heavy snowfall and strong winds,” de Blasio said. “If you can stay home, stay home.”

Thundersnow anticipated near New York City as storm ramps up

By Andrew Freedman

Narrow bands of heavy snow are expected to continue forming during the day Monday in the vicinity of New York City. Weather Service forecasters are warning that thundersnow is likely to occur in some of these regions of intense snowfall.

Thundersnow occurs when air is forced to rise rapidly, often diagonally rather than straight up, in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, with snow and ice taking on electric charges and generating an electric field inside a cloud.

Lightning during winter storms in New York often feature strikes to the skyscrapers of Manhattan. Just as thunderstorms during the summer are associated with heavy rainfall, thundersnow is usually accompanied by extremely heavy snow that can pile up quickly.

The Weather Service stated in a forecast discussion Monday morning that snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are possible with an anticipated heavy snow band that will form near the city and then pivot northwestward, over the Hudson Valley and into northern New Jersey.

The longer that snow band persists over a given area, the greater the snow totals will be.

Satellite view shows expansive East Coast storm

By Andrew Freedman

The sun rose Monday on an intensifying storm system along the East Coast that’s caused the National Weather Service to hoist winter storm warnings from Pennsylvania to Maine, including every state in New England.