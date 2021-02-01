Coastal flooding is a significant concern in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast as the nor’easter’s onshore winds pick up. Wind gusts to 60 mph are expected, pushing a storm surge onto the coast. One to two feet of inundation above normally dry ground is expected along the shores of New Jersey, where minor to localized moderate coastal flooding was possible. Coastal flood warnings are in effect.

In New York, meteorologists are warning of two periods for potential coastal flooding — the first, which will feature minor to moderate coastal flooding, occurs through about 3 p.m. Monday, and the second comes late Monday night into early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is calling for “two and a half to three feet of inundation above ground level” along the shores of New York City.

Flooding of that magnitude could cause “numerous road closures and cause widespread flooding of low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront,” wrote the Weather Service in New York.

Six- to ten-foot waves were also expected near the coast, which could further exacerbate any flooding and beach erosion. In eastern Massachusetts, the strong winds are expected to lead to minor coastal flooding overnight into early Tuesday.