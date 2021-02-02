Temperatures may be a bit tamer in the Mid-Atlantic and New England, but signs point to a continued stormy pattern that could stack up additional snowfall.

Already, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center is calling for below-average temperatures over the next two weeks just about everywhere except parts of the desert Southwest, South Texas and central and southern parts of the Florida Peninsula.

Even most of Alaska is expected to lean cold, except for the Aleutian Chain, with the coldest anomalies likely to be found in Southcentral Alaska. That’s particularly striking, since Alaska is one of the fastest-warming inhabited land regions of the world.

The outbreak of frigid cold will begin to descend out of the Canadian prairie provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Wednesday, an Arctic cold front stretching from the Colorado High Plains north through the Dakotas. A 20-degree drop is possible in just three hours’ time; stinging northwesterly winds will pump in icy air with origins in the high Arctic and Siberia.

In Bismark, N.D., temperatures will tumble throughout the week to a high temperature of minus-2 on Saturday. Saturday night is forecast to drop to a bone-chilling minus-16.

The cold front will plow east across the central United States on Thursday, sweeping through the Plains and Upper Midwest while unleashing biting cold in places such as Omaha, Des Moines and Minneapolis. Even Dallas could drop from the upper 70s on Thursday to near 40 degrees that night.

A similar drop of 20 degrees or more can be expected in Oklahoma City and Kansas City. By the weekend, lows in the single digits and teens are expected.

In the Twin Cities, Thursday’s cold front could swing through with rain flipping to snow as temperatures crash. Highs around freezing will plummet to lows in the single digits Thursday night; Friday is only expected to climb to 10 degrees in Minneapolis, with lows Saturday and Sunday nights around minus-12.

“Regardless of what happens today, the groundhog will be back in its den hibernating this weekend!” wrote the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities on Tuesday shortly before Phil called for six more weeks of winter.

Wind chills over the weekend there could drop to 35 below.

By very early Friday the cold front arrives in Chicago, Nashville, the Midwest and the South with temperatures abruptly falling 25 degrees or more. In the Windy City, residents will wake up to highs in the teens and patches of blowing snow, with temperatures 20 degrees colder than they were the day before. Friday night’s low is expected to hover around 4 or 5 degrees.

That same number will be the high temperature Sunday, with lows Sunday night slipping to minus-8 degrees.

Temperatures will be slightly less inhospitable in Indianapolis, but lows will still drop below zero on Sunday night.

In Nashville, Friday could kick off with a few flurries as the front moves through, but the real cold will be delayed until the weekend; highs Sunday could remain subfreezing, with lows in the teens.

The leading edge of cold air will reach the East Coast overnight Friday into Saturday, but in a moderated state. While Sunday will be seasonably chilly, the worst doesn’t filter east of the Appalachians until early next week. Monday and Tuesday could yield widespread subzero readings in interior New England.

There’s a chance that freezing air may make it all the way down to near the Gulf Coast, namely in southern Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, to start things off Monday. Beachgoers may notice “Arctic sea smoke,” a phenomenon that results when the temperature difference between the air and water is exceptional.

New Orleans and Jacksonville are forecast to be in the upper 30s on Monday morning.

Looking ahead, there are signs this envelope of cold air may be tough to shake off. Some models simulate it sticking around until the middle of the month for most of the northern United States, with only periodic shots of warmth nestled within the jet stream’s ebbs and flows.

The same frigid pattern could prove conducive to storminess in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. A blockbuster snowstorm was still winding down Tuesday at the same time models were hinting at more meteorological mischief. Another storm, with rain or snow, is possible between Sunday and Monday.

The cold and stormy pattern stems from a disrupted polar vortex. Last year it was strong, bottling up cold well to our north, but this year’s has largely collapsed — allowing the cold to spill to the mid-latitudes.