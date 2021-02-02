Computer models suggest there may be two opportunities for snow on the horizon, one Sunday and another toward the middle of next week.

The jet stream will be dipping southward from Alaska into the central part of the country later this week. Some of the coldest air of the season will be steered south, setting the table for additional snowfall or perhaps mixed precipitation depending on the storm track.

Our region will warm a bit Thursday and Friday ahead of a cold front that will be a harbinger of another shot of cold air Saturday, setting the stage for a possible winter storm Sunday.

Sunday’s forecast is a low-confidence one as myriad possible scenarios are still in play and models conflict as to whether a storm will materialize. The scenarios range from a storm cutting to our west, giving us a snow to mix to rain scenario, or the storm getting suppressed well to the south and missing us. In between those two scenarios would be a storm track right along the coast more conducive to snow.

AD

AD

European model forecasts have favored a storm tracking from the Gulf Coast states up the East Coast, but some of the simulated tracks have come far enough inland that snow would change to mixed precipitation, especially along and east of Interstate 95.

A problem for snow lovers is that the European model does not show a zone of high pressure to our north, which is usually a necessary ingredient to hold cold air in place.

The latest UKMET model simulation features one zone of low pressure over the Great Lakes and a second near the North Carolina coast, a pattern that usually leads to a wintry-mix scenario.

By contrast, the latest Canadian and American model simulations keep the storm too far to the south and east, leaving us mostly dry or only offering light precipitation.

AD

In the next several days, models should converge on a clearer idea on the most likely storm evolution.