Today (Tuesday): Cloudy, cold and windy with scattered snow showers. Blustery winds from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will make the highs in the mid- to upper 30s feel like the 20s. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Clouds continue with a few snow flurries possible as lows drift down into the colder mid- to upper 20s. Watch for slick spots, especially on typically slippery surfaces. Winds stay gusty, blowing at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph at times. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy conditions start the day, but we should see partial clearing through the morning to midday hours before mostly sunny skies pop out by afternoon as highs hit the upper 30s to maybe low 40s. It will still be breezy, with winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 or even 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clear and cold with waning winds as lows range from the upper teens in the outer suburbs to the mid- to upper 20s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday is a nicer day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-40s. Thursday night should see increasing clouds, with lows ranging through the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday brings some warmer weather ahead of a cold front as skies stay cloudy and rain showers arrive. Highs range from the mid-40s to around 50. Turning colder with partly cloudy skies Friday night, with lows in the 20s to around 30. Confidence: Medium

Saturday should be partly cloudy and colder with a chance of a shower as highs range in the upper 30s to low 40s. Mostly cloudy skies return Saturday night with lows in the 20s to around 30. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday might feature another storm system that could bring snow or mixed precipitation to the area, continuing into Sunday night. Highs should be in the 30s with 20s or teens Sunday night. Confidence: Low

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.