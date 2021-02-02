Only if “Punxsutawney Phil” basks in the morning light without seeing his shadow does spring make an early appearance.

The groundhog emerged at Gobbler’s Knob at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday to issue his forecast but without a crowd for the first time in memory due to the coronavirus pandemic. Light snow was falling amid temperatures in the 20s.

For many Americans since the pandemic began, every day has felt like Groundhog Day, a reference to the 1993 movie starring Bill Murray, which was acknowledged by Phil’s Inner Circle during a virtual broadcast. But the Inner Circle was sure to point out that the movie had a happy ending and said that when spring arrives, it will be “the brightest you’ve ever seen.”

Phil has been making predictions for 134 years since 1887 (even though the average life span of a groundhog in captivity is less than a decade). The venerable but spry Phil seems to be a fan of winter himself, predicting an early spring just 20 times over the years. Last year, Phil called for an early spring.

It looks like Phil’s prediction may not be fully off-base this year, but it stands in stark contrast to the mild nature of this winter to date.

The season thus far has featured temperatures well above average in the northern and central United States, with near-normal readings in the South. In northern Maine, the meteorological winter has been the warmest to date on record, with the mercury up to seven degrees above normal.

But starting with Monday’s snowstorm in the Northeast, which blanketed the town Punxsutawney and brought up to 30 inches of snow near New York City, there are signs that support colder and stormier times ahead.

A second storm could hit the Northeast this weekend. That may be followed by an outbreak of frigid air surging southeast over the Great Lakes and Appalachians next week. Temperatures may dip some 30 degrees or more below normal.

Beyond next week, the outlook becomes more uncertain due to opposing atmospheric drivers.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center leans gently toward milder-than-average temperatures in the eastern United States during February, with below-average temperatures expected only in parts of the Pacific Northwest and Columbia River Basin of the northern Rockies.

Regardless of what lies ahead, Phil has spoken — although his track record isn’t great. While the whimsies of a groundhog border on augury, his forecasts are a tried and true tradition enjoyed alike by native Pennsylvanians and people half a world away.

Phil’s handlers and agents market him as a prescient forecaster whose predictions are correct “100% of the time, of course!” But the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration threw shade on Phil’s forecasting abilities when it revealed his accuracy is as good as a random guess.

Over the past 10 years, he’s been right only half the time. Looking at more than a century’s worth of data, his skill level sits at a mere 39 percent, according to Stormfax.com.

His long-range performance proves about as reliable as other attempts at ultra-long-range outlooks with little demonstrated accuracy, such as AccuWeather’s 90-day forecast or the prophecies of the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Once in a while, though, the fuzzy creature does get it right.

When Phil called for an early spring last year, his bet largely paid off. Temperatures across the Lower 48 were above average and were in the top 20 percent of historic springtime readings. Things were especially toasty in the South, where Florida saw its third-warmest year on record and Texas its fourth.

Phil also went out on a limb in 2016 when he called for an early spring for only the second time in nine years; an El Niño weather pattern dominated that spring, with hot water in the east tropical Pacific warming up much of the Lower 48.

The origins of Groundhog Day are traced to the 1700s when German settlers arrived in the United States, bringing a tradition known as Candlemas Day, a celebration of the midpoint between the winter solstice and spring equinox. About a century later, it was reimagined as Groundhog Day. “According to superstition, sunny skies that day signify a stormy and cold second half of winter while cloudy skies indicate the arrival of warm weather,” explains NOAA’s website.

