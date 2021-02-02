Despite the snow, January was the first drier-than-normal month since June. The rain total of 1.93 inches was 0.88 inches less than the 30-year normal and the 58th driest in the historical record.

It was dry and, for the most part, mild. The January average temperature of 38.6 was 2.6 degrees warmer than the 30-year normal.

Mild weather generally dominated until the final week thanks to a significant pattern shift. High-pressure zones became established in the high latitudes due to a disruption of the polar vortex earlier in the month. These high-pressure zones helped colder air surge south.

You can see how temperatures in the last week shifted compared with earlier in the month:

Extremes

This split in the January weather pattern can be seen in the month’s temperature extremes. The warmest weather was at the beginning of the month, with the coldest at the very end:

No records were set in Washington or at Dulles. However, Baltimore reported one: 3.8 inches of snow on Jan. 31 broke the previous daily record of 3.7 inches set in 1985.

How was our forecast for the month?

Back on Dec. 31, our January 2021 outlook called for temperatures running one to three degrees warmer than the 30-year normal. That was on the mark considering the outcome of 2.6 degrees warmer than normal.

Rainfall was forecast to be one to three inches above normal, too. That was an error, as in reality it was 0.88 inches below normal.

Snow was forecast to be near normal and, while it was the snowiest month in nearly two years, the 2.3-inch total was about three inches short of normal.