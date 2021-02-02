Across the Boston metro area, an extreme gradient of snowfall left only flakes at the coast, with roughly a foot and a half accumulation less than 10 miles inland. It was an episode that stymied meteorologists who had been tasked with predicting it, while also demonstrating the challenge of keeping ahead of the atmosphere’s caprice.

It all came down to where the rain-snow line set up along a boundary known as a coastal front. This sharp line was the sole determinant of who got an inch and a half of rain and who received that moisture in the form of snow.

Some places in Massachusetts picked up more than two feet of snow from the winter storm, the same that brought blockbuster snow totals in the New York City tri-state area and potentially set a state record in New Jersey with more than 30 inches of snow.

At Logan International Airport in East Boston, a measly 1.2 inches fell — hardly enough to warrant shoveling or plowing. Nearby Charlestown had 1.3 inches, while Chelsea, about a mile north-northwest of the airport, measured 2.8 inches.

But seven miles northwest of Charlestown, still inside Route 128, which rings the city, 18.2 inches was measured in Winchester. That’s a 17-inch jump in what’s ordinarily a 17-minute drive.

That foot-and-a-half reading wasn’t a fluke, either. Nearby Wilmington, Mass. picked up 19.4 inches. Lexington saw 17.5 inches.

In Lowell, about 21 miles northwest of Boston, 20.1 inches fell. In neighboring Chelmsford, Dana King, a nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital, described the snow as “fluffy and light.”

“I finally got to use the snowshoes I got for Christmas,” she wrote in a text message. “It was easy to shovel. The best part was having all the neighborhood kids outside playing in it.”

Closer to the coastline and the rain-snow line, the snow took on a heavier, wetter consistency — almost like cement mix. Mixing with sleet and rain cut down on accumulations.

“We got a blanket of it, but it was as thick as yogurt,” wrote Joseph Tramontozzi, a graduate student at Tufts University who lives in North Reading, about 10 miles north of Boston.

“My house, my cars … are buried beneath it,” he wrote. He added: “Trees fell down in my yard due to the wind and the weight of the snow.”

But just a few miles east in Marblehead, most of what fell was rain.

“We were waiting for the eight to 12 inches predicted,” said Griffin Minigiello, a Clark University student who resides in Marblehead, 10 miles northeast of Boston on the North Shore. “We were pretty let down.”

He said that any clumps of snow that did survive the rain were melting off rooftops.

“I’ve been pushing around slush puddles in the driveway all morning to make sure it doesn’t freeze over later,” Minigiello said.

At the airport in Boston, temperatures ranged from 32 to 34 degrees. Water temperatures in Cape Cod Bay and the Gulf of Maine are unusually warm — adding greater moisture to the air to fuel inland snows but providing enough heat to flip things to rain at the coast.

“This is probably one of the bigger gradients I’ve seen,” Alan Dunham, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norton, Mass., said in an interview. “Because the way the low tracked, we never got the [cold] wraparound, and … we didn’t get that typical heavy snow coming back at us from the north-northwest.”

Dunham lives in southeastern Massachusetts and found himself beyond the oscillating rain-snow line.

“I live in Carver. It was raining when I got home, raining when I went to bed, raining in the morning … but somewhere in there, we got an inch of slush, but who the heck knows how much there really was?” he joked.

Well inland, it was all snow — and lots of it. At Grafton Square True Value Hardware in Worcester, about half of all customers were in buying shovels.

“It started pretty slow because people have been digging out this morning, but now it’s been very busy … half our customers are buying winter-related gear,” said Eric Spencer, who operates the store.