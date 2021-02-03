The United States is one of the top countries worldwide for severe thunderstorms and lightning discharges, whether it be a supercell thunderstorm prowling the Plains or a storm popping up in Florida on a humid summer’s day.
Yet even though the country is an active area for lightning, such activity still varies considerably from year to year because of changing weather patterns. Newly released data, for example, shows that 2020 saw fewer lightning strikes than in the year before, according to Vaisala, a company that operates a national network of instruments that can pinpoint the location of each cloud-to-ground and cloud-to-cloud lightning discharge.
Number of lightning strikes, 2020
In all, the United States saw more than 170 million cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground “lightning events” in the Lower 48 states during 2020, Vaisala reported last month. This was a reduction of 52.4 million lightning events compared with 2019, for a 23 percent decrease.
This was the biggest year-to-year drop in lightning discharges in Vaisala’s 31 years of record-keeping.
[Mapping America’s wicked weather and deadly disasters]
According to Ryan Said, a meteorologist at Vaisala, the decline in lightning activity during 2020 reflects high-pressure areas that parked themselves over traditionally storm-prone regions, leading to drier-than-average weather. This included the Central and southern Plains states, which typically see some of the most severe weather, including tornadoes, during the spring and early summer but were eerily quiet this past year.
Between April and June, the National Lightning Detection Network recorded 62 percent fewer cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in the Central and Southern Plains as well as Gulf Coast compared with the same period in 2019, and 52 percent fewer cloud-to-ground strokes than the 2015-2019 April-June average.
Lightning in the West triggered massive wildfires, including a rare lightning siege in California during a four-day period in August. While California saw below-average lightning activity during the year, more than 20 percent of the annual total occurred during the four-day period from August 15 to 18.
“This onslaught of lightning, which was accompanied by very little rainfall, triggered four wildfire complexes that combined to burn more than 1.8 million acres of land,” Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist at Vaisala, said in a news release.
[Western wildfires: Blazes fueled by climate change engulf vast region in crisis]
In Washington State, there was more lightning activity than usual, and more than half of the state’s annual lightning occurred on May 30.
There were exceptions to the rule of less lightning activity than usual, however. Michigan, for example, saw one of its most active lightning years, with 2.3 million detected lightning events.
As it typically does, Texas ranked at the top of the list for lightning during 2020, with more than 33 million cloud-to-ground strokes and cloud pulses. This was followed by Florida, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. Florida led the country with the most lightning strikes per square mile, with 194.
About this story
Lightning data is from Vaisala. Fire data is from National Interagency Fire Center.